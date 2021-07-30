Battery cell maker picks West Valley for $500 million plant, will hire 3,000

After a search that lasted more than two years and included over 300 sites in 20 different states, KORE Power Inc. will build its manufacturing facility in Buckeye, where it expects to employ about 3,000 people.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based KORE had narrowed its selection to sites in Arizona, Florida and Texas before deciding on the Grand Canyon State a few weeks ago, Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of the company, said. The plant is expected to total 1 million square feet.

“At the end of the day, we selected Arizona,” he said. “The governor’s team, Doug Ducey, the ACA, are so professional. The people here are solid.”

Gorrill said the site that the company has chosen, at MC 85 and Interstate 10, is perfect because it has easy access to the interstate and there will be an APS substation nearby. The site will also have a solar power setup where the building will store its own energy.

