BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating after a child died at a home Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home near Southern Avenue and Rooks Road around 8:30 a.m.

A 3-year-old at the home was reportedly found not breathing. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet clear whether the death was related to a medical issue or otherwise.

Police are investigating the incident.