BUCKEYE, AZ — A 2-year-old boy was pulled from a pool in Buckeye Sunday, fire officials say.

Crews responded to a home near Verrado Way and Yuma Road for a 2-year-old male submersion.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a boy floating on top of the water facing up.

Officials say the boy was breathing on his own when crews arrived at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

