18-month-old girl taken to hospital after fall in Buckeye Valley pool

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ - Fire officials say an 18-month-old girl was taken to the hospital after falling into a family pool on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Jackrabbit Trail and Lower Buckeye Road before 10 a.m. for the near-drowning incident.

Fortunately, Buckeye Valley Fire District officials say the victim was conscious and breathing on her own after the incident.

According to fire officials, the child was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital in stable condition for observation after the incident.

There have been more than two dozen media-reported near-drowning incidents involving children around the Valley in 2018. Additionally, there have been 17 deadly incidents involving children around the Valley.