Brush fire sparks in West Valley near 313th Avenue and Buckeye Road

Officials say 15-20 acres have been damaged after a brush fire in Buckeye, Monday evening.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 26, 2023
BUCKEYE, AZ — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the far West Valley.

The flames were first reported at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, near 313th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When fire crews arrived on the scene they were met with flames being exacerbated by the winds, according to Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

There are homes in the area, however fire officials do not believe they are threatened by the flames at this time.

Crews are working to contain the fire.

So far it has burned up to 20 acres.

No injuries have been reported. It's unknown at this time what started it.

