'Beloved' Tonopah bar and grill destroyed in overnight fire

TONOPAH, AZ — A "beloved" far West Valley bar and grill was destroyed by a large fire overnight, Maricopa County officials confirm.

Just after midnight Wednesday, emergency crews were called to fight a fire at the Tin Top Bar and Grill near Wintersburg Road and Salome Highway.

The building was fully engulfed by flames and despite fire-fighting efforts, the business is believed to be a total loss, MCSO says.

Fortunately, no injuries were caused by the fire, which was also confirmed by the restaurant's Facebook page.

In a post, Tin Top Bar and Grill said, in part: "It is with a heavy heart that we are confirming that our beloved Tin Top Bar and Grill has burned down Tuesday evening. Nobody was physically hurt."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.