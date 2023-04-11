Two women stabbed by male roommate in West Valley apartment

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale Police say two women were stabbed more than 10 times each by their roommate over Easter weekend.

ABC15 spoke exclusively with one of the victim’s family who says their niece survived by playing dead.

Warning: Some of the images in the story might be difficult to see.

"It's been kind of chaotic with trying to make arrangements with what's going on,” said Donna Richer.

Richer's niece Brianna Broderick and one of her friends, Colby Sanders, were stabbed inside an apartment near El Mirage Road.

Officials say the man who stabbed them was their roommate.

"It's just something unimaginable. You never think it is going to happen to your niece who is like your own child,” said Richer.

Richer shared pictures with ABC15 of her niece at a West Valley hospital Monday.

"I did talk to Brianna today. She sounded, you know like she's in good spirits But, she's tired. You know? She is recovering,” said Richer.

She says Broderick was stabbed about 15 times and Sanders was stabbed about 20 times.

Almost as shocking as the stabbing itself, for Richer, is her knowing all three roommates were long-time friends.

"That's the part I don't comprehend because they grew up together, they went to school together and they knew each other from their school in New Hampshire which is why they moved together in Arizona,” added Richer.

Broderick's family considers her to be a sweet, fun, hard-working, and strong woman.

More than 1,000 miles away, seeing pictures of the scene taken by one of her niece's neighbors, brings the word courage to Richer's mind.

"It makes me think of what my niece was going through when she was running outside trying to fight for her life which she had to run out and call 911,” added Richer.

Another of Brianna's aunts was not surprised to learn the young woman played dead before escaping.

"So, I know that when she did that, all she could think of was getting help for her and her friend. It was probably just the determination,” said Kerry Olsen.

Police say the man was found dead after shooting himself inside the apartment.

The families of Brianna Broderick and Colby Sanders have created online fundraisers to help pay medical bills.