Two students arrested at Avondale school after being seen waving gun

There was no threat to students or staff during the incident
La Joya Community High School
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:41:21-05

AVONDALE, AZ — Two students have been arrested after having a gun at school in Avondale.

On Friday morning, the Avondale Police Department was made aware of two students from La Joya Community High School who were seen waving a gun from within a vehicle.

School staff were able to identify those students and search the vehicle they were seen in. A handgun was located inside the vehicle, according to Avondale PD.

Both juvenile students were arrested and face possible charges of weapons violations.

Officials say no students or staff were threatened during the incident.

No other details have been provided.

