Two shot, hospitalized in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE — Two people were shot Wednesday night in Avondale near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.

Officials say one man, 32, was hospitalized and is in critical condition with a "significant" gun shot wound to the upper chest area.

A woman, 47, was also hospitalized but is awake and talking. Police believe her injuries are from possible fragments.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been given.

The incident is currently under investigation.