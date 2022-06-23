Watch
Two shot, hospitalized in Avondale shooting

Two people were shot Wednesday night in Avondale near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jun 22, 2022
Officials say one man, 32, was hospitalized and is in critical condition with a "significant" gun shot wound to the upper chest area.

A woman, 47, was also hospitalized but is awake and talking. Police believe her injuries are from possible fragments.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been given.

The incident is currently under investigation.

