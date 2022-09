AVONDALE — Avondale police say two people have died after a shooting near Western and Central avenues Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. police responded to a call about a person who had been shot.

Officers found a man and a woman who both had gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene, police say.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

No further information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.