Suspect shot during robbery attempt at convenience store near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road

AVONDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Avondale Wednesday morning.

Avondale police say a man entered the Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:15 a.m. The suspect reportedly approached a store clerk with a gun.

The suspect got distracted by someone else in the store and the employee pulled out his own gun before shooting the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.