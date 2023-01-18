Watch Now
Suspect shot during robbery attempt at convenience store near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road

A police situation is underway near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale Wednesday morning.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 18, 2023
AVONDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Avondale Wednesday morning.

Avondale police say a man entered the Chevron gas station near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road around 5:15 a.m. The suspect reportedly approached a store clerk with a gun.

The suspect got distracted by someone else in the store and the employee pulled out his own gun before shooting the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

