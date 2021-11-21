Suspect arrested after man killed, woman hurt in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — Police say a suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was killed and a woman was hurt in Avondale Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Avondale police responded to the area near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road for a shooting call.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive man, identified as Ricardo Lopez Sr., who had been shot.

Police also found a woman, identified as Rosa Almanza, who had also been shot.

Lopez Sr. was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Almanza was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned a possible suspect, identified as Terron Brown, had been at the home and had been in an argument with relatives, leading to the shooting, police say.

Authorities determined Brown had fled the home with a juvenile and was reportedly in the surrounding neighborhood.

Police later located Brown and the juvenile.

Brown was arrested and booked for multiple charges that include second-degree homicide, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

An investigation is ongoing.