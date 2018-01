AVONDALE, AZ - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Avondale Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Central and Western avenues around 1 p.m. and discovered a man dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Andrew Montanez who is a person-of-interest in connection with the shooting. Montanez was last seen driving a white 1994 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information about the incident or Montanez's whereabouts is urged to call Avondale Police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.