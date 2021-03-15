Menu

PD: Woman dies after being burned in house fire near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road

Avondale officials are investigating a deadly fire near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road early Sunday morning.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 14, 2021
AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale officials are investigating a deadly fire near Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road early Sunday morning.

Avondale police say they responded to the fire along with the Avondale Fire Department at around 4:49 a.m.

Officials say the fire began in the master bedroom and after it was extinguished, it was discovered a woman inside suffered serious burn injuries.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire crews.

The victim’s husband was alerted to the fire while he was in another room.

Arson investigators say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Authorities say the fire is still being investigated.

