AVONDALE - Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Avondale that left three people in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

According to Avondale police, two vehicles were involved in a crash around 4 a.m. on Sunday near 107th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police say a silver Jeep Wrangler, which had one passenger, collided with a silver Acura.

When police arrived, they found two people outside the Acura, but it is unknown if they were thrown from the vehicle or got out after the crash and collapsed.

Police say all three passengers from the Acura were found unconscious at the scene. They sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently in critical condition.

The driver of the jeep did stay on scene and cooperated with investigators, police say.

Following the crash, police evaluated the driver of the jeep for impairment, which is believed to be a factor leading to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.