One woman dead, two others hurt after Avondale house fire

AVONDALE, AZ — One woman is dead, and two others are in the hospital with severe burns after a house fire in Avondale.

It happened off of 2nd Street and Mountain View Drive Saturday night just after 11 p.m.

A home filled with a family and dogs went up in flames. What’s left is a charred frame and dogs with smoke-singed fur with no roof to sleep under.

Frank Cabrera rushed to get his son, Cisco, out of the home.

Ted Guerrero, a family member of the Cabrera’s said, “Frank had gone back in to rescue his mom after he got his son out, my nephew has Cerebral Palsy. He’s 39. They lost everything.”

Frank tried to save his elderly mother, but it was too late.

While the family mourns their matriarch, both men will now need multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

The family’s dogs were cared for by neighbors who have left food and water outside for them.

The Cabrera family will have to rebuild from the ground up. Investigators are still working to find out why the fire started.

ABC15 reached out to Maricopa County Animal Shelter to see if the dogs can have a home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Cabrera family.