One dead after shooting involving officers in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a man is dead after a shooting involving police officers late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a housing complex near Dysart and Buckeye roads.

Officers were initially called to the area to investigate reports of an armed man who was chasing a woman in the area.

Police say responding officers were able to make contact with a man they believed to have been involved in the original call and officers "engaged" with the man, leading to a shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet known whether the man fired shots at the officers or exactly what led up to the shooting.

Police say no other injuries were reported during the incident.

