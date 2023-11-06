Watch Now
MCSO investigating after report of possible drowning near El Mirage and Indian Springs roads

Posted at 7:24 PM, Nov 05, 2023
AVONDALE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a report of a possible drowning in the Gila River near El Mirage and Indian Springs roads.

Officials were called to the area just after 5 p.m. Sunday after someone reported that they heard someone yelling for help near the river bottom.

When deputies arrived, MCSO said they could not locate anyone near the water.

MCSO has halted search efforts for the night, citing visibility issues. MCSO says the dive team will continue the search Monday morning.

No further information is available at this time.

