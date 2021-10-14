MCSO hosting car wash to raise money for family of Deputy Juan Ruiz

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the MCSO Memorial Fund will hold a free car wash to raise money for the family of fallen Deputy Juan Ruiz Thursday.

Deputy Ruiz died Monday after being attacked by a suspect in custody over the weekend in Avondale.

MCSO

The car wash fundraiser will be at the Cobblestone Auto Spa near Litchfield and Indian School roads in Goodyear from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donations will go directly to Deputy Ruiz’s family.

“The support that the community shows by showing up at the car wash and letting them know how much and how important they are to our community - keeping it safe and making it so we can enjoy our lives here – that’s really what matters the most, to be honest with you,” said MCSO Memorial Fund Board Chair John Barnes.

The location of that specific Cobblestone is the community Deputy Ruiz served while on duty, which is why it was chosen.

If you can’t make it to that location, there are 33 other Cobblestone Auto Spas in the Valley that will be taking open donations for Deputy Ruiz’s Memorial Fund, although they will not be offering the free car wash.

You can also make a donation on the MCSO Memorial Fund Website by going to this website.

