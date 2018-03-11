MCSO: Driver thrown from car and into canal during Avondale crash

AVONDALE, AZ - Authorities say a driver was thrown from a car and into a canal after a crash in Avondale early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road.

According to an MCSO spokesperson, two cars — a Ford Mustang and Infiniti — were driving northbound on Avondale Boulevard from Broadway Road when they collided.

The driver of the Infiniti was ejected from the car and was found in a nearby canal; a passenger remained in the front passenger’s seat, officials said. Both people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A driver and passenger in the Mustang initially left the scene but returned a short time later after MSCO launched a search, authorities said. Both people were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Initial reports indicate that alcohol and speed appear to have been factors in the crash, an MCSO spokesman said. The names of the people involved in the accident are being withheld, however, MCSO says both drivers were over the age of 18 but under the age of 21.

Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road will be shut down for the next several hours. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. Check here for the latest traffic updates.