Man who brutally beat and killed MCSO deputy in 2021 sentenced to life in prison

AVONDALE, AZ — The man who beat a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy leading to his death in 2021 has been sentenced.

In court Friday, a judge sentenced Clinton Robert Hurley to life in prison for killing MCSO Deputy Juan Miguel Ruiz at the Avondale substation.

Following the sentencing, Ruiz's family told ABC15 they are "happy this is over."

On October 9, 2021, Hurley was being processed at the substation near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road on felony warrants when he attacked and beat Deputy Ruiz until he was unconscious.

Then-Sheriff Paul Penzone said Deputy Ruiz attempted to radio for help multiple times. Other deputies found Ruiz unconscious in a holding cell and immediately began to provide aid. He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries two days later on October 11.

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz #S2212. He succumbed to the injuries sustained on Saturday at the hands of a violent predator. Deputy Ruiz proudly served this community with courage and conviction. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YaW8NXJWNG — Paul Penzone (@Penzone4sheriff) October 11, 2021

After the attack, Hurley ran away from the substation and drove off in an MCSO vehicle. He later abandoned the MCSO vehicle and carjacked another driver.

Later, Hurley attempted to break into someone's home near 373rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Tonopah, when the homeowner shot him, MCSO said.

Tactical units located Hurley nearby with a gunshot wound and took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital and was later released into MCSO custody.

In May 2022, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced its intent to seek the death penalty if Hurley was convicted of first-degree murder.

In December 2024, it was announced Hurley took a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. He pleaded guilty to 16 counts, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, and theft.