Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsAvondale News

Actions

DPS: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 near 99th Ave

Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 8.15.29 PM.png
ADOT
Screen Shot 2022-04-09 at 8.15.29 PM.png
Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 23:24:36-04

AVONDALE — Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night on Interstate 10 eastbound near 99th Avenue.

DPS has confirmed that someone was killed in the crash, but has not given any further details.

I-10 eastbound is closed at 91st Avenue for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems