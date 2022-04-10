DPS: Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-10 near 99th Ave

AVONDALE — Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night on Interstate 10 eastbound near 99th Avenue.

DPS has confirmed that someone was killed in the crash, but has not given any further details.

I-10 eastbound is closed at 91st Avenue for an undetermined amount of time.

I-10 eastbound at 91st Avenue: A crash is blocking the HOV lane. #PHXTraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/mxaRM5sr9O — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 10, 2022

The crash is currently under investigation.