AVONDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a canal in Avondale Saturday morning.

Avondale police say they were called just after 8:45 a.m. to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Thomas Road after a canal worker reportedly found a body in the canal.

Avondale fire crews recovered the body and police are now investigating what led up to the man's death.

No additional information has been released.