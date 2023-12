AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a body was found in a West Valley canal early Monday morning.

Police say a canal worker near the major cross streets of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road discovered the body around 5 a.m.

Avondale Fire and Medical crews were called to the scene to recover the body.

The body has not yet been identified but it is believed to be that of a man, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.