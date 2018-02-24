Avondale police: Shooting call reported near Westview High School

AVONDALE, AZ - Police are responding to a reported shooting call in the Dairy Queen parking lot, near Westview High School.

The school, located across the street at 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, was placed on a temporary lockdown, according to Tolleson Union High School District.

District officials say the school had already let out for the day, but the school was placed on lockdown as a safety measure for any staff or students in extracurricular activities still at the school.

Police on scene say suspects in two different vehicles were involved in an altercation of the Dairy Queen parking lot, resulting in shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene.

There was no suspect information immediately available. Avondale police say there were no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.