Avondale PD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle

AVONDALE, AZ - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in Avondale on Tuesday night.

According to the Avondale Police Department, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

As officers arrived, they located a vehicle in the area where an adult man was found inside unresponsive. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

According to police, detectives are speaking with witnesses and trying to identify possible suspects or leads.

