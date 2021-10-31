Avondale PD involved in shooting at McDonald's near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road

AVONDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Avondale police officers at a McDonald's drive-thru.

At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the fast food restaurant near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road for a welfare check.

When officers arrived they located a man inside a vehicle in the drive-thru lane.

Avondale PD says he was not awake and had a gun present.

After noticing the gun, police cleared the area of all bystanders and made several attempts to wake him without opening the vehicle, police said.

When he woke up there was an "altercation" and the man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 as we work to learn more details.