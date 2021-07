AVONDALE, AZ — Fire officials say a man is holding onto a tree to avoid being swept away by floodwaters in Avondale Sunday.

An air rescue is currently underway as crews try to get in contact with a man perched on a tree in the Agua Fria River, south of I-10 and north of Van Buren Street.

Authorities said the man is alert is secured on a large tree and the rescue is in progress.

It is unknown how the man got into the tree.

No other details were provided.