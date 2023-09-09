Watch Now
2-year-old boy dies after falling into pool in Avondale

The boy died early Saturday morning
Posted at 6:26 AM, Sep 09, 2023
AVONDALE, AZ — A child is dead after falling into a swimming pool in the West Valley.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Friday, Avondale police say they were alerted to a drowning call near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a two-year-old boy had already been pulled from the pool prior to their arrival.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Saturday morning, the boy died at the hospital, according to Avondale Police.

The drowning is under investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

