1 dead, 1 injured in Avondale truck stop shooting Sunday

AVONDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a double shooting in the West Valley that left a man dead and another injured.

At about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Avondale Police Department responded to the Pilot truck stop near 99th Avenue and Interstate 10 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they located two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both men were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital where one of them died. The other man is still listed in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and if anybody else was involved. Further haven't been released.