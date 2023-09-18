Alice Cooper to open Rock Solid Teen Center in West Valley

Shock rocker-turned-nice-guy Alice Cooper is expanding his free performing arts program for teens to the West Valley.

The third location of Alice Cooper’s Rock Solid Teen Center is expected to open next year in Goodyear, in the former library on Van Buren Street just west of Litchfield Road, the city announced.

“With the support of the local community, more teens will have a safe space to spend their time, and they can also pursue their dreams with free high-quality music, art and dance lessons,” Cooper said in a press release last week. “[Wife] Sheryl and I look forward to joining teens in the recording studio, being on stage with teens and in the dance studio at the Goodyear teen center.”

Cooper previously opened Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa.

Read more of this story from KTAR here.