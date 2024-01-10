ACC votes ‘No’ to expanding Liberty Utilities service until staff report released

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Liberty Utilities pleaded its case in front of the Arizona Corporation Commission Tuesday as it seeks to expand its service area in the rapidly growing West Valley.

Since ABC15’s reporting in August, the service provider has been under scrutiny for failing to provide adequate water pressure to its residents. Over the summer, people in parts of Goodyear and Litchfield Park turned on their water with little to nothing coming out.

“Very low water pressure, challenges with turf and landscape, showers in the house not running at very much capacity,” John Connolly, a Liberty Utilities user told ABC15, recounting his experience last summer. “It had a huge impact, and I’m still hoping between the ACC and Liberty that Liberty makes us whole. This cost our community somewhere in the neighborhood of $30,000 in losses that were preventable. This was 100% entirely preventable.”

While the ACC acknowledged the efforts by Liberty to address the problems and concerns stemming from the water pressure issue, Commissioner Anna Tover said she wants to wait to decide whether to allow the company to expand its service area until more data is collected.

“After today’s meetings there’s many questions left to be answered by Liberty,” Tover said. “In February, I’m looking forward to the staff report which will present customer pressure data and validate what Liberty’s water capacity really is.”

The ACC ultimately voted no in the hearing but decided to move the agenda item to February when the report will be available to make a final decision.

“I think the ball is in Liberty’s court to make the necessary capital improvements and build it necessary infrastructure to fix this issue,” she told ABC15.

The utility company is also in the hot seat with Maricopa County over pressure problems and received a violations letter. The company is still working through deadlines to make the appropriate changes.