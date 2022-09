YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials say he fell into a backyard pool Saturday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue.

Officials say the boy got out the back door of the home and fell into the pool.

Family pulled the boy out of the water.

Officials say the boy was alert and breathing. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.