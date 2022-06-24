2 dead in crash involving street sweeper near Loop 101 and I-10

Officials say two people, including a child, are dead after a company street sweeper fell from a Loop 101 ramp onto Interstate 10 early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the sweeper was on the southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 when, for an unknown reason, it crashed off the bridge onto the main roadway below.

Witnesses say they saw the truck fall from the ramp.

When troopers arrived, a woman in her 40s was found pinned in the vehicle. A child was also in the vehicle. The woman told troopers a third person was in the vehicle before the crash but was unaccounted for at the crash scene.

Minutes later, troopers found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, dead on the ramp above the crash.

DPS says the woman driver is in critical condition.

The child in the vehicle with her reportedly died at the hospital.

DPS says speed may have been a factor in the crash and impairment is unknown at this time.

I-10 westbound traffic is shut down during the investigation. Ramp closures are also in place.