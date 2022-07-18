Thousands of Eloy residents without power due to monsoon storms

ELOY, AZ — Thousands of residents are still without power after monsoon storms rolled through Arizona on Sunday.

In the Eloy area, about 10,000 APS customers were left in the dark as of 3:30 p.m. Monday as temperatures reached well over 100 degrees.

Dry ice was being passed out to help residents in Arizona City and Eloy but APS has announced supplies ran out and they are working to get more.

All out of dry ice @ both locations. We are in processing of procuring more ice to distribute. If you can find ice, please purchase & save receipts. Info on outage map. https://t.co/94uOXlN4ZL — Richard Rosales (@APS_Rich) July 18, 2022

Cooling stations have been opened to help residents deal with the hot temperatures.

If you need to go, here are the locations:

Robson is Ranch Ballroom available until 6 p.m.

5750 N. Robson Blvd.

Eloy, AZ 85131

Toltec Middle School Gym available overnight.

3315 N. Toltec Road

Eloy, AZ 85131

If you have questions (non-emergency) call 520-466-9201 or the non-emergency police-related number at 520-466-7324.

The above number includes inquiries about ride assistance to cooling stations or other needs. For any emergency, please call 911.

To see the latest outages from APS, click here.