Woman stabbed, killed at Tempe apartment; boyfriend arrested, police say

Tempe Police Department
Mason Nez, arrested in the alleged stabbing death of his girlfriend, Tammy Begay.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 19, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — A woman has died after she was stabbed by her boyfriend at their Tempe apartment on Sunday morning, according to Tempe police. The boyfriend has been arrested in connection to her death.

In a Monday afternoon news release, the Tempe Police Department identified the woman as 23-year-old Tammy Begay. The alleged suspect was identified as Mason Nez, 23.

"This horrific and violent attack undoubtedly has affected so many lives. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Begay family and friends," the police department said in a statement.

Tempe police said officers were called to an apartment complex near Scottsdale and Curry roads, north of the Loop 202, early Sunday after reports of a stabbing.

There, police said officers found Begay with "obvious signs of trauma" and multiple stab wounds.

Officers attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital, where she later died, police said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website, Nez was booked into jail on one charge of homicide.

No additional details were released and a police spokesperson said they would not conduct media interviews at the time.

