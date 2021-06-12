Woman shot inside Tempe's Zuma bar on Mill Avenue, suspect arrested

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is investigating a shooting at the crowded nightlife district of Mill Avenue near University Drive.

Police were called to Zuma Grill, a popular college bar, just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

ABC15 Arizona

While on scene police learned a male suspect fired two shots while inside the bar. He tried to run away from the scene but was detained by a security guard, from Zuma Grill, until police arrived.

A woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say two other women received minor injuries from bullet fragments.

The suspected gunman was arrested and is being booked into jail for aggravated assault, according to Tempe PD.

His name or other details haven't been provided. An investigation remains ongoing.

