TEMPE — A woman was taken to a hospital after she was rescued from a silo at a Tempe business.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tempe Fire Department was alerted about a heat-related incident on top of a 50-foot silo where the person was unable to get down on their own.

Rescue crews set up an aerial ladder, secured the person into a basket and safely removed her from the silo. She was hoisted to the ground and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

No other details have been provided.