TEMPE, AZ - Tempe police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing Scottsdale Road overnight.

According to officials, a southbound vehicle struck the woman as she was crossing the street south of McDowell Road around midnight.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The driver who hit the woman stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.

It's believed the pedestrian was at fault and intoxication appears to have been a factor on the pedestrian's part.

The investigation is still active and police have not yet released the identity of the woman.

This is the second deadly pedestrian-involved crash in a matter of hours on Valley streets. In an incident around four hours earlier in Phoenix, a woman and child were killed when they were hit by a car. That driver fled the scene.