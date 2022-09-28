Woman and dog found dead after fire in Tempe Wednesday

TEMPE, AZ — A woman and dog are dead after a fire Wednesday morning in Tempe.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says they were called just after 8:30 a.m. to a fire at a four-plex near McClintock and University drives.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found a fire in the bedroom in one of the units and extinguished the blaze quickly.

While searching the building, crews found a woman and her dog. They were both deceased at the scene.

Fire officials say the blaze didn't extend past the initial bedroom, but there is smoke damage to other occupancies in the building.

No one else was hurt in the fire.

Tempe Fire officials say this is the first fatality related to a fire this year in the city.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene to investigate the cause.

Mesa Fire and Medical also assisted in the response.

The woman killed has not been identified.