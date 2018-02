TEMPE, AZ - A woman is dead after a stabbing in a Tempe Food City parking lot overnight.

Officers responded to the scene near Scottsdale and McKellips road a little after midnight after getting reports of someone on the ground.

When police arrived, they found a woman with an apparent stab wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information has been released.