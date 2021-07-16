Want to be an influencer? Tempe Chamber partners with TikTok for small business workshop

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Chamber of Commerce is partnering with TikTok for the first-ever Small Biz Block Party, a nationwide 20-event workshop series where business owners can come together to learn tactics that will help them reach new communities and grow their businesses.

The Sept. 16 workshop in Tempe will teach small businesses the fundamentals of developing a presence on TikTok amid growing demographic and economic shifts.

The social media platform has quickly gained traction over other social media platforms for its video-based content. TikTok allows content creators the ability to merge, edit and stylize videos for popularity and likes. Typically, similar video editing tools and programs come at a substantial cost and skillset to learn.

Successful TikTok content creators grow a presence and following online, wielding national or local influence. The growth of local influencers or ‘micro influencers’ creates an ecosystem where local and national businesses can leverage these influencers to help market a product or service.

Influencer marketing is a fast-growing field. The industry is projected to be worth $15 billion by next year, up 88% from $8 billion in 2019, according to research firm Gartner Inc. Gartner reports the difference in influencer-backed marketing is real, with 55% of brand social media posts across industries performing worse than posts by influencers.

