Valley company providing signage for Super Bowl LII

TEMPE, AZ - A Valley printing company making banners and signs for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis is facing a unique challenge ahead of the big game.

We're a little more than a week away from Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis and fans are going to have to bundle up for the big game. At this point, the forecast says it'll be 15-degrees.

Thankfully, it's an indoor stadium, but those cold temperatures are making it a little challenging the company in charge of hanging up the signs and banners.



Tempe's bluemedia is printing all of the banners, signs, and wraps around the city. Since it's too cold to wrap skyscrapers, the company had to figure out how to deck the city out in all things Super Bowl.

From the airport, hotels, and the stadium, most of the cool displays are indoors to make for a great fan experience.



"It all starts with that with the NFL of how do we provide an amazing fan experience and the journey that the fan is on, not just at the stadium," said Darren Wislon, the president of bluemedia.



A lot of the printing being done right now is being kept very top secret. After the Super Bowl, the signs and wraps will come back to Phoenix before they're sent off to be recycled.