Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Reports of man with a gun at Arizona Mills prompts police to clear mall

AZ Mills possible shooting
AIR15
AZ Mills possible shooting
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 22:20:30-04

TEMPE — Reports of a man with a gun at Arizona Mills has prompted multiple agencies to respond Friday evening.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that two people were in an argument when a man pointed a gun at the other person.

The man ran into the mall before police arrived, according to officials.

Aerial footage shows Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicles, as well as Tempe police outside the mall.

Tempe police tweeted saying they are working an incident at the mall and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Officials say police are currently clearing the mall in attempt to locate the man involved.

At about 6:50 p.m., Tempe PD said there are no injuries so far and no confirmed shots fired.

Officials say police officers are searching the mall slowly and thoroughly.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!