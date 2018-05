TEMPE, AZ - Two men were hospitalized with serious injuries and another was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Tempe Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials on scene, two men have life-threatening injuries, one of which had to be pulled from a vehicle. The third man had non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

The crash happened near Southern Avenue and Rural Road.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.