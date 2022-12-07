Watch Now
Two people taken into custody after police investigation, rescue near I-10 and University Dr

Fire crews say a vehicle was found after falling 200 feet near a ravine
Tempe police say two people are in custody after reports of a stolen vehicle that fell into a ravine near I-10 and University Dr.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Officials say two people were taken to a hospital after falling down a cliff near I-10 and University Dr.

Phoenix and Tempe fire officials say they found a vehicle that had fallen 200 feet down a ravine.

No information was given on the condition of the person rescued.

Tempe police say there were reports of a stolen vehicle near 40th Street and University Dr.

Officials say they attempted to stop the vehicle, that is when the alleged suspect struck a police car.

A short pursuit ensued and later ended due to the driver at a high rate of speed and erratic behavior.

Police say one person was taken into custody near the ravine while a second suspect was extricated from the car and later taken into police custody.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

