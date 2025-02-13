Two men injured in possible targeted shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Tempe Wednesday night.

Officials say it happened at Mitchell Park near University and Hardy drives.

Police say a "group of unsheltered persons were in the park when a suspect approached and opened fire."

Two men were taken to a hospital for treatment. One has critical injuries and another is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect is believed to be known to the victims and officers are trying to locate that individual.

The investigation remains ongoing.