Tempe to enforce trespassing rules amid ongoing homeless outreach

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe announced Wednesday it would begin enforcing trespassing rules amid ongoing outreach to the homeless community near the Salt River bed.

The city says homeless outreach and crisis response teams have been working with Tempe’s Human Services Department to help those in need of housing and resources.

They say on Wednesday alone, five people in the river bed area near Tempe Town Lake accepted services from the outreach team.

The city is offering storage solutions and help with outstanding warrants and other barriers preventing them from getting what they need.

They have also expanded occupancy in specific housing situations to address the increasing homeless population.

The move is largely out of concern due to flooding and other dangers in the area that are difficult for crews to reach in emergencies. Aside from flooding, there are fire dangers, and crews encounter hypodermic needles, chemicals, and human waste.

Individuals living in the area were informed they would not be able to stay after August 31.

Anyone who stays along the river bed after Wednesday can be cited or arrested for trespassing.

For the next several months, the city will be cleaning the area and addressing overgrown vegetation. They will also continue to monitor the area for any new encampments.

Anyone can call the 24/7 CARE & HOPE Line at 480-350-8004 to help a person in need or experiencing homelessness.

More information on Tempe's homeless outreach programs can be found here.