Tempe streets, multi-use paths temporarily closing due to special event Thursday

TEMPE — Some streets and multi-use paths will temporarily be closed to the public due to a special event on Thursday. The closures also include Tempe Arts Park and a portion of Tempe Town Lake.
Officials say the areas impacted will reopen Thursday afternoon, but did not provide a specific time.
FULL LIST OF CLOSURES:
- Tempe Town Lake - Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. through the afternoon of Thursday
- Boating activities will be closed west of the railroad bridge. A temporary buoy line will be in place.
- Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between the Ash Avenue round-a-bout and Hardy Drive - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday
- Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between Hardy and Priest drives - Intermittent closures starting at 10 a.m. Thursday
- Priest Drive will be closed in both directions between Washington Street and University Drive - Intermittent closures starting at 10 a.m. Thursday
- Tempe Town Lake Elmore Pedestrian Bridge - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday
- Tempe Town Lake South Bank Path will be closed from Priest Drive to the railroad bridge - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday
- Tempe Town Lake North Bank Path will remain open
- Tempe Arts Park will be closed from Tempe Center for the Arts to the railroad bridge - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday