Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Tempe streets, multi-use paths temporarily closing due to special event Thursday

Closures also include Tempe Arts Park and a portion of Tempe Town Lake
Screen Shot 2023-09-27 at 4.10.06 PM.png
KNXV
Screen Shot 2023-09-27 at 4.10.06 PM.png
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 19:10:40-04

TEMPE — Some streets and multi-use paths will temporarily be closed to the public due to a special event on Thursday. The closures also include Tempe Arts Park and a portion of Tempe Town Lake.

Officials say the areas impacted will reopen Thursday afternoon, but did not provide a specific time.

FULL LIST OF CLOSURES:

  • Tempe Town Lake - Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. through the afternoon of Thursday
    • Boating activities will be closed west of the railroad bridge. A temporary buoy line will be in place.
  • Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between the Ash Avenue round-a-bout and Hardy Drive - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between Hardy and Priest drives - Intermittent closures starting at 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Priest Drive will be closed in both directions between Washington Street and University Drive - Intermittent closures starting at 10 a.m. Thursday
  • Tempe Town Lake Elmore Pedestrian Bridge - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday
  • Tempe Town Lake South Bank Path will be closed from Priest Drive to the railroad bridge - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday
    • Tempe Town Lake North Bank Path will remain open
  • Tempe Arts Park will be closed from Tempe Center for the Arts to the railroad bridge - Intermittent closures starting at 8 a.m. Thursday

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!