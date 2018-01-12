Tempe police searching for 2 men who stole French bulldog puppies from Arizona Mills

TEMPE, AZ - Police are searching for two men who are accused of stealing French bulldog puppies collectively worth $30,000 from a Tempe mall.

According to Tempe police, five French bulldogs were taken from Animal Kingdom at Arizona Mills on Wednesday night. The dogs are each worth $6,000.

The suspects broke into the store through a back door and removed the puppies in a large, gray plastic trash bin with “brute” written on it.

One of the suspects is described as being Hispanic or Caucasian, medium height and a thin build. He may have been pigeon-toed. He was wearing a black hoodie, white undershirt, black pants and a maroon beanie at the time of the incident, however, after the burglary, he changed into a dark-green hat and was seen carrying a side bag, a phone with a red case and white gloves.

The second suspect is described as being medium height, with a stocky build and a thin beard. He was wearing a black North Face jacket and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call 480-350-8311.